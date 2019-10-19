Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.14–0.14 for the period.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $330.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.