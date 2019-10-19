OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 408,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,033. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

