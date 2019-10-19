Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

