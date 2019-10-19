Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

