Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,265 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

