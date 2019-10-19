Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $5,703,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

