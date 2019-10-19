Optimum Investment Advisors Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

