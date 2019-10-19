Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in CME Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $213.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.