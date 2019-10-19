Open Trading Network Market Cap Reaches $6,009.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $6,009.00 and $55.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00228060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.01126455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029488 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

