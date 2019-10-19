OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ONE stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

