Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $76.07 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

In other Omnicell news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

