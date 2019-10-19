Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,728. Olin has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Olin will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 60.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

