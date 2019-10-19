Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Shares of Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $7.27. Oil Search shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 3,837,798 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Oil Search’s payout ratio is presently 68.59%.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

