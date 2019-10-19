Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.