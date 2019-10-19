ODUWA Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $370,171.00 and approximately $74,014.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00034710 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087540 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,974.69 or 0.99821360 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

