Octoin Coin (OCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,387.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $5,046.00 and approximately $16,387.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01130813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

