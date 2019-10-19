Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,245.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,215.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,173.56. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

