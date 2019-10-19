Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $3,601,819.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,416,706.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,426 shares of company stock worth $12,273,272 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

ICE opened at $94.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

