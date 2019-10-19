Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 119 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $41,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 209.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME opened at $213.17 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.