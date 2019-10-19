Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $302.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.