Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

