Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 404,560 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,103.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,560 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.5% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $54.54 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.