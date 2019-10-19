NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.59 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $48.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NVR traded up $113.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,892.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,248. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,095.66 and a 1 year high of $3,894.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,641.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,389.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,674.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total value of $282,380.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

