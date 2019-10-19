NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA has been making concerted efforts to strengthen its position in the several emerging markets. Growth across automotive, gaming plus OEM and IP end-markets is expected to be a key catalyst. Increasing deal wins for autonomous vehicle development and the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are a tailwind. Moreover, the rising traction of GeForce laptops and RTX GPUs in the market is a positive. Further, the company’s latest acquisition of Mellanox is likely to be its main driver as it will fortify its datacenter footprint and lend a competitive edge. However, the current pause in spending by hyperscale customers persists to be an overhang on its data center business. Growing competition from AMD also poses a key threat to the company.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $190.49. 7,222,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,882. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $242.55. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

