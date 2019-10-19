Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5,563.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

