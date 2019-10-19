Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.