Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 182,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

