Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Monotype Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYPE. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,310,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 303,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 202.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 172,519 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 167.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 253.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

