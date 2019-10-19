Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 158,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 541,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $6.54 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $287.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

