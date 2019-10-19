Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,376 Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $648.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

