Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 353,150 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of RPT Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 145,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 202.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

RPT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.69. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

