Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 241,838 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.