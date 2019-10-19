NULS Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003957 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, OKEx and QBTC. NULS has a total market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

