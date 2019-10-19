Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOVN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 90.45.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

