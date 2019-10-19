Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) Insider Sells £350 in Stock

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) insider Simon Byrne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £350 ($457.34).

Shares of LON NOG opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.32) on Friday. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.52.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Nostrum Oil & Gas to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

