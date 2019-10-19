Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

