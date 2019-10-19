Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 90,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $170.64. 107,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $179.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.