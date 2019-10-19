Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,887. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

