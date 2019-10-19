Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. VF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. 1,492,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

