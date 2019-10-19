Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,131. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

