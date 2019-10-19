Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

