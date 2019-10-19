Northern Trust Corp Purchases 9,200 Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Polarityte were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $24,884,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at about $2,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 415.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 166.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Polarityte Inc has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

