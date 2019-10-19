Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Elevate Credit worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 54.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.34. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 51,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $219,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,228 shares of company stock valued at $813,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

