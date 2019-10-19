Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 1,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of resTORbio stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. resTORbio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

TORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. resTORbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

