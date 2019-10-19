Northern Trust Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EXPI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 5,763 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $55,036.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,892. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.