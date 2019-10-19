Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Sutro Biopharma worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $359,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.