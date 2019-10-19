Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.78.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

