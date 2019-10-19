Nomura Lowers IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $170.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 6,949,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in IBM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,760,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.