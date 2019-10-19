Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 287,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,743. The company has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 140,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.