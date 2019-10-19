NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $606,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 611,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

