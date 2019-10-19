NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 64,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETM. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling bought 55,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE:ETM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 624,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

